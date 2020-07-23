The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, July 16, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Jane Prince presiding:
Laura A. Jordan, 37, 7 Hillside Ave., Merrimac; assault and battery on a family/household member, continued without a finding for six months, abide by restraining order, no abuse of victim, remain drug and alcohol free (Merrimac).
Marcelo Docarmo, 47, 9 Saunders St., No. 2, Salem; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, July 17, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Jane Prince presiding:
David C. Pas, 42, 265 Main St., Hampstead, N.H.; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Amesbury).
Michael H. Redgate, 44, 479 Merrimac St., Newburyport; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Salisbury).
Larry Richardson, 30, 63 Kenwood Road, Methuen; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for six months; no seat belt, responsible, filed; speeding, not responsible (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, July 20, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Jane Prince presiding:
Jennifer A. Pellegrino, 47, 13 Allen Drive, Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 60-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, $100 assessment (Salisbury).
The following jury waived trials occurred Tuesday, July 21, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Jane Prince presiding:
Julia M. Tribastone, 18, 6 Woodman Way., No. 106, Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 210-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF (Newburyport).
Michael R. Mascitelli, 55, 18 Clear Creek Way, Manchester, N.H.; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Richard P Mullaney, 53, 9 Summit Place, Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; speeding in violation of special regulations, responsible, filed (West Newbury).
Misty Peterman, 65, 138 Whitehall Road, Amesbury; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $100 court costs each (Amesbury).
Robert McCabe, 44, 11 Fair St., Newburyport; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Samuel Filho, 45, 141 Harvard St., Everett; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and proper, not responsible (Salisbury).
Mark Infuma, 33, 1 High St., Apt. A, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.