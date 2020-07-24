The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, July 21, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Jane Prince presiding:
Michael R. Mascitelli, 55, 18 Clear Creek Way, Manchester, N.H.; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Richard P Mullaney, 53, 9 Summit Place, Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; speeding in violation of special regulations, responsible, filed (West Newbury).
Misty Peterman, 65, 138 Whitehall Road, Amesbury; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $100 court costs each (Amesbury).
Robert McCabe, 44, 11 Fair St., Newburyport; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Samuel Filho, 45, 141 Harvard St., Everett; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding at a rate greater than reasonable and proper, not responsible (Salisbury).
Mark Infuma, 33, 1 High St., Apt. A, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, July 22, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Jane Prince presiding:
Guilherme P. Fiori, 23, 232 Low St., No. 21, Newburyport; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; failure to stop/yield, responsible, filed; failure to stop/yield (two counts), both responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Walter I. Lopez Fuentes, 35, 15 N. Federal St., Lynn; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Rowley).
