The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, July 21, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jonathan Rejniak, 27, 15 Lexington St., North Andover; violating an abuse prevention order, guilty, 2½ years in jail, 6 months to be served, balance suspended three years while on probation, 25 days credit, no abuse of victim, abide by restraining order, use GPS tracking device, stay out of Amesbury and Danvers (Amesbury).
Ricardo Pereira, 36, 53 Pearl St., No. 3, Stoughton; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding, responsible, $105 assessment (Amesbury).
Jose Morales, 51, 806 Hill St., Sacramento, Calif.; assault and battery, guilty, filed (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, July 22, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Davida Colantuoni, 34, 2 Depot Way, Rowley; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed; speeding, not responsible (Newbury).
Nicholas Rogers, 20, Rockingham Village, Apt. B6, Seabrook; resisting arrest, continued without a finding for a year, $50 VWF; disorderly conduct, dismissed (Newburyport).
Christopher Caterino, 31, 8 Ivy Road, Littleton; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for three months, $50 VWF (Newburyport).
Mackenzie C. Runyan, 23, 212 Ames Hill Drive, Tewksbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for a year (Amesbury).
