The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, July 23, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Destiny Cleversy, 38, 58 8th Ave., Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for four months, $100 court costs (Salisbury); operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, four months generally continued, $50 court costs (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, July 26, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Kathy Woekel, 43, 3 Grand View Terrace, Kingston, N.H.; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, both not responsible (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, July 26, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Sampor Hilda Burke, 27, 19 Maple St., Merrimac; violating a harassment prevention order, generally continued for four months, stay away from listed people (Merrimac).
Raymond A. Dostie, 36, 59 Aubin St., No. 1, Amesbury; vandalizing property (two counts), continued without a finding for a year, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, restitution to be determined (Amesbury).
Ronald Chailfour, 60, 166 Newburyport Turnpike, Newbury; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for six months, $250 HIF, $50 VWF (Newbury).
Christopher R. Wallace, 40, 7 Forest St., Georgetown; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Newbury).
Zoe Wettach, 50, 36 School St., Dracut; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, two years of probation, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 90-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
