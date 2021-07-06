The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, June 30, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
James N. Hall, 63, 63 Market St., Amesbury; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, dismissed on $50 court costs (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, July 1, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Paul A. Smith, 63, 13 Whittier Ave., Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, July 1, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Michael P. Owens, 50, 4 12th St., Salisbury; assault and battery, six months general continuance, no abuse of victim (Salisbury).
Sam Detoro, 28, 203 Diana Drive, Youngstown, Ohio; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding in violation of special regulations, $105 assessment (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, July 2, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Susan McNeil presiding:
Eddy Gonzales, 45, 23 Market Square, No. 5, Lynn; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $500 assessment (Rowley).
Mikenson Lebon, 26, 35 Salem St., No. Lawrence; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
Jilenni C. Diaz, 34, 82 Temple St., Haverhill; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Newburyport).
Adalvic Feliz, 35, 259 Frankam St., Lawrence; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
