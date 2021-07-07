The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, July 6, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Matthew Nestor presiding:
Kathryn E. Thompson, 31, 20 Jefferson Drive, Dover, N.H.; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs each (Amesbury).
Steven J. Smith, 44, 62 Quail Run, Tewksbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for three months; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, generally continued for three months; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Rowley).
John P. Christian, 51, 141 Beach Road, No. 5, Salisbury; assault and battery on family/household member, guilty, two years in jail, six months to be served, balance suspended two years while on probation, 45 days credit, $50 VWF, abide by restraining order, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, wear SCRAM monitoring device, enter six-month residential treatment program, no abuse of victim (Salisbury).
