The following arraignments took place at Newburyport District Court via videoconference. All those arraigned are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:
Stanley C. Pittounicos, 30, 6 Carriage Hill Road, No. 15, Amesbury, was arraigned Monday on the following charges: assault and battery, possession of a Class A and Class C substance, disorderly conduct and intimidating a witness. He was ordered held on $1,000 cash bail. Bail posted.
Judge Peter Doyle ordered Pittounicos to remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, abide by all Department of Children and Families orders and to not abuse the alleged victim. Pittounicos is due back in court July 14 for a pretrial hearing. Amesbury police arrested Pittounicos on May 12. Pittounicos did not show up for his original arraignment, prompting a warrant for his arrest, according to court records.
Zachary R. Eaton, 27, 22 Newton Road, Amesbury, was arraigned Monday on the following charges: driving while under the influence of alcohol, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, wanton destruction of property over $1,200 (telephone pole), intoxicated licensee carrying a firearm and a marked lanes violation.
Judge Peter Doyle released Eaton on personal recognizance and ordered him to return to court July 14 for a pretrial hearing. Amesbury police made the arrest following a motor vehicle crash Friday.
