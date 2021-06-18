Newburyport
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, June 15, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Michael K. Carney, 28, 19 Commerce Way, Woburn; intimidating a witness, guilty, one year in jail, 90 days to be served, balance suspended two years while on probation, stay away and no contact with victim, $90 Victim Witness Fund; assault and battery, one year in jail, 90 days to be served, balance suspended two years while on probation — all jail time to be served concurrently; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, June 16, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Judith Davis, 42, 2 CCC Road, Salisbury; possession of a Class A substance, guilty, filed; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), guilty, nine months in jail, sentence suspended for a year while on probation; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, not responsible (Salisbury).
Kerry A. McEachern, 44, 18 Washington Drive, Littleton; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation (Rowley).
Janet C. Nelson, 56, 50 Washington St., No. 1, Newburyport; operating a motor vehicle after suspension, generally continued for a year; an equipment violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
Joseph J. Boyan, 22, 20 Pinewood Lane, Groveland; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; failure to stop for police, dismissed; speeding, responsible, filed; failure to stop/yield, not responsible (Groveland).
