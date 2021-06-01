The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, May 27, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Cameron C. Brown, 20, 26 Daniel Lucey Way, Newburyport; driving while under the influence of drugs, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 210-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; possessing more than 2 ounces of marijuana outside home and person under 21 in possession of alcohol, both dismissed; speeding, not responsible (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, May 28, at Newburyport District Court with Judge James Murphy presiding:
James Wendell, 58, 54 Van Buren St., Haverhill; indecent exposure, guilty, one-year probation, stay away from victims and witnesses, stay away from Nick’s Place; disorderly conduct, guilty, filed (West Newbury).
Jayson Perryman, 22, 10804 Colonel Hancock Drive, Louisville, Ky.; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; using an electronic device while driving, not responsible (Newbury).
