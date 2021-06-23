The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, June 21, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Rebecca L. Lombardi, 51, 227 Northern Blvd., Newburyport; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $50 court costs; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $50 court costs (Newbury).
Brent A. Martin, 51, 331 Prospect St., Lawrence; assault and battery on a family/household member, continued without a finding for a year, no abuse of victim, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, June 22, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Michael R. Pereira, 23, 7 Biggs Lane, Seabrook; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; a lights violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
Lori A. Daniels, 52, 200 Washington St., Haverhill; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Toby W. Gallagher, 42, 14 Grove St., Dover, N.H.; driving while under the influence of drugs, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; possession of a class A substance, dismissed (Rowley).
Kelsey Wentworth, 33, 35 Balmoral Drive, Stratham, N.H.; withholding evidence from criminal proceedings, dismissed; driving while under the influence of drugs, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 90-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens; possession of a class A substance, continued without a finding for a year; resisting arrest, continued without a finding for a year; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Merrimac).
Alexander MacDonald, 25, 1 Bartlett Drive, Newburyport; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Douglas Decarvalho, 55, 12 Woodman Way, No. 14, Newburyport; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $200 court costs (Rowley).
