The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, June 23, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Joshua Hanson, 22, 10 Bradford Road, Milford; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, no inspection sticker, license not in possession and registration not in possession, all not responsible (Rowley).
Charles Taylor IV, 23, 6 Milk St., Newburyport; assault and battery, continued without a finding for six months, stay away from listed address, no abuse of family members, $200 court costs, $50 VWF (Newburyport).
Luis Rivera, 24, 35 Narcoux Road, Newton Junction, N.H.; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for six months; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Salisbury).
Gerard Gray, 25, 29 Prospect St., Newburyport; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, June 23, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Brian Birmingham, 36, 20 Summer St., No. 6, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.