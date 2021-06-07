Newburyport
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, June, 1, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jack Robertson, 28, 8 Dexter St., Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, not responsible (Newbury).
Kylie Girard, 26, 6 Collins St., Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, all continued without a finding for six months; license not in possession, a number plate violation and registration not in possession, all not responsible (Merrimac); operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for six months; registration not in possession and speeding, both not responsible (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, June, 3, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Heather McGregor, 28, 26 Christopher Road, Rowley; possession of a class B substance, generally continued for six months; possession of a class E substance and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, both not responsible; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (West Newbury).
