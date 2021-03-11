The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, March 3, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Jennifer Preston, 35, 28 Central Ave., Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for three months (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, March 4, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Hannah N. Gil, 20, 24 Baileys Lane, West Newbury; assault and battery on family/household member, generally continued for six months, no abuse of family (West Newbury).
Scott Delp, 41, 15 Beacon St., Peabody; violating an abuse prevention order (two counts), guilty, 27 months in jail, 358 days credit; violating an abuse prevention order, guilty, 18 months in jail, 183 days credit, all jail time to be served concurrently (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, March 8, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Blondel R. Binyame, 25, 244 Kennedy Drive, No. 304, Malden; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed (West Newbury).
