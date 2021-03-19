Newburyport
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, March 12, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Luis Morales-Colon, 30, 208 Abbott St., #2, Lawrence; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, all guilty, 10 days in jail, deemed served; receiving stolen property less than $250, dismissed; operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license while being a habitual traffic offender, guilty, 165 days in jail, deemed served; a number plate violation to conceal identity, guilty, 10 days in jail, deemed served; resisting arrest, guilty, 135 days in jail, deemed served (Lawrence).
Brennan M. Carter, 22, 9 Green St., No. 1, Amesbury; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, March 16, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
George M. Silva, 58, 43 Pearson Drive, Byfield; witness intimidation, continued without a finding for two years, abide by restraining order, no abuse of victim; violating an abuse prevention order, continued without a finding for two years; assault and battery on family/household member, guilty, 18 months in jail, 22 days to be served, deemed served, balance suspended two years while on probation, $50 Victim Witness Fund, $350 batterer’s fee, $50 domestic violence fee (Newbury).
