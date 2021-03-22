The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, March 17, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Casimiro Cano, 39, 4 Carriage Hill Road, Amesbury; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. $100 assessment; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for six months, $200 court costs, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Amesbury).
Esteban R. Soto-Velazquez, 27, 68 Park St., Willimantic, Conn.; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Amesbury).
Renee J. Barkley, 50, 8 Michigan Ave., No. 5, Lynn; violating an abuse prevention order (three counts), guilty, 15 months of probation, stay way and no contact with victim, $100 VWF; violating an abuse prevention order, guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended 15 months while on probation, $50 VWF, abide by restraining order (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, March 18, with Judge William Martin presiding:
Ronnie M. Kozlouskis, 54, 24 Pevwell Drive, Apt. A, Saugus; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $200 court costs (Rowley).
Andrea Machado, 45, 15 Nichols St., Apt. 1R, Everett; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $150 court costs; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
