The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, March 19, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Ronin Harrington, 20, 14 Lincoln St., Newburyport; intimidating a witness, generally continued for nine months, remain drug and alcohol free, no abuse of family members, continue counseling; wanton destruction of property more than $1,200, assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property less than $1,200, all generally continued for nine months (Newburyport).
Jami Armas, 40, 7 Arlington St., Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; no inspection sticker, not responsible; missing registration sticker, not responsible (Merrimac).
Nelson Esquivel-Elvira, 38, 45 Mansfield St., No. 1, Everett; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; equipment violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, March 22, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Gabriel Gunji, 20, 34 Titcomb St., No. 1, Newburyport; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
