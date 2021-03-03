The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, Feb. 26, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Joao Bueno, 34, 164 Whitehall Road, No. 28, Amesbury; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, March 1, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Brian A. Carey, 43, 40 Argilla Road, Apt. LKA, Ipswich; driving while under the influence of alcohol, guilty, one-year probation, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; open container of alcohol, not responsible; no inspection sticker, responsible, $50 assessment (Rowley).
