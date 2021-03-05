The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, March 2, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jessica George, 32, 168 Elm St., Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, $625 fine, $50 Victim Witness Fund; identity fraud, larceny over $1,200 by false pretense and improper use of a credit card over $1,200, all continued without a finding for a year, no abuse of father (Amesbury).
Richard Flander, 24, 5 Charles Henry Way, Seabrook; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; no inspection sticker, responsible, filed (Merrimac).
Rachel Albright, 33, 138 High Road, Newbury; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs (Newbury).
Justin Bennett, 39, 49 Irving Way, Nahant; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Rowley).
Ramesses N. Da Silva, 48, 114 Mechanic St., No. 2, Leominster, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; speeding, responsible, filed (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, March 2, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Alexandria M. Bingham, 22, 180 Irish Neighborhood Road, Bethel, Maine; using a motor vehicle without authority, dismissed; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; failure to slow down, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
