The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, March 11, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Mark T. Dupuis, 46, 4 Flower Hill Road, East Kingston, N.H.; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), guilty, 90 days in jail, sentence suspended a year while on probation, do not drive without a license; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, continued without a finding for a year (Amesbury).
Derek A. Bogart, 49, 31 Battis Road, Merrimac; assault and battery, dismissed (Merrimac).
Christopher R. Ryan, 37, 41 Lawrence St., No. 2, Haverhill; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; an equipment violation, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, March 12, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Deborah S. Brock, 36, 21 Lincoln St., Apt. B, Rochester, N.H.; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, generally continued for two months, $100 assessment; speeding, responsible, $105 assessment (Newburyport).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.