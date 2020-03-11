The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, March 6, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Aaron G. Szczuka, 43, 21 Perkins St., Amesbury; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, guilty, six months in jail, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and a number plate violation to conceal identity, both guilty, 10 days in jail, all time to run concurrently; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Jennifer M. Barrett, 39, 56 Sparhawk St., Amesbury; larceny under $1,200, guilty, 60 days in jail, 37 days credit; improper use of a credit card under $1,200, dismissed (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, March 9, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jacob Goldsmith, 30, 11 Harvard Road, Ayer; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for three months, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a number plate violation to conceal identity, dismissed; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Salisbury).
Charlotte Battle, 67, 104 Atlantic Ave., Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Salisbury).
Radaisy M. Mejia, 29, 2 Boardman St., Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; no inspection sticker, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Eddy Lopez, 36, 118 Chatham St., No. 2, Lynn; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $200 assessment; operating an unregistered motor vehicle. responsible, filed (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, March 10, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Michael T. Haley, 53, 31 Norman Drive, Framingham; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $150 court costs; a motor vehicle lights violation, not responsible (Newbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.