The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, March 10, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Marvin Neal, 35, 14 Fowler St., No. 2, Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed; no inspection sticker, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Graham Hill-Whilton, 34, 1812 High St., Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, not responsible; no inspection sticker, responsible, filed (Newbury).
