The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, March 3, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Callan M. Trottier, 19, 4 Spindle Tree Lane, Amesbury; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $100 court costs each (Amesbury).
Sibelle Batista, 32, 16 Lombard St., Lowell; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
