The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, March 4, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Shara T. Stuckey, 39, 16 Lincoln St., Merrimac; a number plate violation to conceal identity, dismissed; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, responsible, filed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle. dismissed on $100 court costs (West Newbury).
James E. Rolfe, 57, 72 Seabrook Road, Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
Richard L. Albright, 32, 138 High Road, Newbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Newbury).
