The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, March 2, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Dennis Maguire, 37, 40 Water St., Newburyport; assault with a dangerous weapon, generally continued for nine months, stay away and no contact with witnesses (Amesbury).
Joao P. Costa, 38, 11 Bartlett St., No. 2, Everett; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $200 assessment; improper turn, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Ryan Burke, 26, 58 Middle Road, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, both generally continued for three months (Amesbury).
David M. Peck, 56, 131 Old Post Road, York, Maine; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF $50 Victim Witness Fund; speeding, responsible, filed; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Newbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.