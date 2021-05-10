Newburyport
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, May 4, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Junior Delarosa Martinez, 22, 36 Tremont St., Lawrence; a number plate violation to conceal identity, responsible, $100 assessment; operating an uninsured and unregistered motor vehicle, both dismissed (Amesbury).
Joanne Perricone, 60, 3 Bergeron Ave., Amesbury; permitting unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed (Amesbury).
Miguel Arias, 23, 105 Boston St., No. 3, Methuen; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; license not in possession and no inspection sticker, both not responsible (Merrimac).
Matthew Ferrier, 35, 15B Central Ave., Salisbury; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; a number plate violation to conceal identity, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Salisbury).
Christopher McLaughlin, 24, 8 Unicorn Way, Nashua, N.H.; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; operating an unregistered motor vehicle and speeding, both not responsible (Amesbury).
Patrick Sweeney, 39, 103 East St., Middleton; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation, two-year loss of license, 14-day inpatient treatment program, $750 fine, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, May 5, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Mikhaela Acuna-Stevenson, 23, 2 Naysons Court, Apt. 2A, Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; reckless operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, $250 HIF; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, not responsible; malicious destruction of property more than $1,200 (two counts), both dismissed (Amesbury).
Russell A. Dawkins, 31, 42 Jackson St., No. 2, Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for three months, $100 court costs (Newburyport).
Colleen M. Henderson, 49, 492 North Ave., Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), guilty, 60 days in jail, sentence suspended six months while on probation, $50 VWF (Amesbury).
Vanessa Pereira, 28, 649 Primrose St., Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
