The following arraignments took place at Newburyport District Court and Ipswich District Court, both located in Newburyport.
Adam B. Messom, 55, 3 Hammond Place was arraigned May 8 on charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Topsfield police made the arrest May 7. Messom was released on personal recognizance and is due back in court June 24 for a pretrial hearing.
Daniel B. Durant, 35, 10 Prospect St., Essex, was arraigned May 8 on charges of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Rowley police made the arrest May 8. Durant posted $1,000 cash bail and was released. He is due back in court June 24 for a pretrial hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.