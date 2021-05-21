The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, May 17, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Austin Dundin, 38, 37 Oak Ledge Circle, Rowley; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, May 18, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Cameron Miele, 25, 110 Fayette St., No. 2, Lowell; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, complete half-day Brains at Risk class, $250 HIF, $50 VWF (Amesbury).
Craig Dwyer, 50, 4A Dow Ave., Hampton, N.H.; violating an abuse prevention order (two counts), both generally continued for a year, stay away and no contact with victim (Newbury).
Kimberly Comtois, 40, 156 N. Broadway, Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for six months; a lights violation and no inspection sticker, both not responsible (Newburyport).
Gregory R. Mills, 60, 20 Atlantic Ave., Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; malicious destruction of property less than. $1,200, dismissed (Salisbury).
Walter K. Thompson, 63, 40 Baileys Lane, West Newbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a number plate violation, responsible, filed; unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, not responsible (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, May 19, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Christopher Noyes, 26, 112 Cimarron Drive, Apt. D-11, Seabrook; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for a year; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Nilson Batista, 50, 75 Walnut St., No. 206, Peabody; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, responsible, $300 assessment (Rowley).
Walter A. Khan, 59, 36 Haverhill Road, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; a lights violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
