The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, May 24, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
John D. Westgate, 51, 8 Pheasant Run Drive, Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Newburyport).
Janice Coles, 51, 34 Thorndike St., Rowley; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense); admission to sufficient facts, two years of probation, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 90-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; remain alcohol free with random screens, use SCRAM monitoring device for three months, attend three AA meetings per week, $750 fine; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Rowley).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.