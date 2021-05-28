The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, May 25, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Stephen R. Berry, 37, 14 Grove St., Merrimac; assault and battery on family/household member, guilty, 18 months in jail, sentence suspended 18 months while on probation, remain alcohol free with random screens, $50 Victim Witness Fund, $50 domestic violence fee (Merrimac).
Robert S. Ryan Jr., 34, 48 L St., Haverhill; disorderly conduct, guilty, filed, $50 VWF; resisting arrest, guilty, six months probation; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), guilty, 60 days in jail, sentence suspended six months while on probation (Amesbury).
Solen L. Moriarty, 41, 2 Aubin St., Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, two years of probation, two-year loss of license, 14-day inpatient treatment program, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF (Amesbury).
Gustavo A. Veloz, 50, 31 Goldsmith Drive, Newburyport; assault and battery on famIly/household member, continued without a finding for a year, abide by all restraining and court orders, no abuse of victim, $350 fee, $50 domestic violence fee, $50 VWF; resisting arrest, dismissed (Newburyport).
Aaron Biggin, 43, 17 Carpenter Court, West Warwick, R.I.; assault and battery, guilty, $100 fine, $50 OUI Victim's Fund (Salisbury)
