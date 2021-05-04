The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, April 30, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Dayne A. Peruzzi, 54, 314 Western Ave., Gloucester; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; failure to keep right on hill/obstructed view, not responsible (Newburyport).
Tina Sullivan, 31, 21 Summer St., Topsfield; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for a year (Rowley).
Anthony Stevens, 18, 4 Dock Lane, Salisbury; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment (West Newbury).
Ruth A. Dashevsky, 28, 637 Larkspur Drive, Kingsport, Tenn.; operating a motor vehicle without a license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Patrick H. Cummings, 43, 63 Moore St., Haverhill; reckless operation of a motor vehicle, guilty, $250 fine, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible; failing to signal, not responsible; speeding, guilty, filed (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, May 3, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Sasha Sanchez, 32, 3 Temple St., No, 4 Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, responsible, $100 assessment (West Newbury).
Jeffrey Beaulieu, 37, 459 S. Main St., Bradford; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (West Newbury).
Mark Glaser, 60, 97 River St., Merrimac; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, continued without a finding for 18 months, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a number plate violation to conceal identity and operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, both continued without a finding for 18 months; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Salisbury).
Brandon Hudson, 27, 2 Booth Road, Methuen; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Salisbury).
Allen D. Jones, 61, 124 W. Main St., No. 8, Merrimac; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, both generally continued for six months; using an electronic device while driving, not responsible (Merrimac).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.