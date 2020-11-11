The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Nov. 6, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
James Turcotte, 60, of 144 Whitehall Road, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Jessica L. Gearhart, 35, of 1 Glenn Road, Merrimac; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $50 court costs; failure to stop/yield, responsible, filed; failure to signal, not responsible (Merrimac).
David A. Cowhig, 32, of 48 Grove St., Haverhill; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; a passing violation, responsible, filed (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Nov. 9, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Marcus Molina, 58, of 44 White St., No. 1, Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), continued without a finding for a year, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Amesbury).
