The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, Nov. 9, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
John H. Drew, 35, of 164 Whitehall Road, Apt. B1A17, Amesbury; assault and battery on a family/household member, guilty, 18 months in jail, six months to be served, balance suspended two years while on probation, 43 days credit, stay away and no contact with victim, stay out of Amesbury, wear GPS monitoring device, abide by restraining order (Amesbury).
