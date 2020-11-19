The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Nov. 13, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Debbra L. Dupuis, 41, 10 Theriault Ave., Salem, N.H.; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, two years of probation, 90-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation and having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, both responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Skye Kisekka, 30, 38 Pequot St., Billerica; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation, two-year loss of license, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF $50 VWF; having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Nov. 16, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Evan Fish, 36, 127 Wethersfield St., Rowley; intimidating a witness, generally continued for a year, no abuse of victim and witness; violating an abuse prevention order, continued without a finding for a year, $200 court costs; $50 VWF; $25 domestic violence fee (Rowley).
Eric M. Driscoll, 51, 43 Dale St., Haverhill; driving while under the influence of drugs, driving while under the influence of drugs, continued without a finding for a year, remain drug free, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 60-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF $50 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed (Salisbury).
Eyob Menari Gebregziabhar, 57, 3608 Missouri Ave, Phoenix; leaving the scene of property damage (three counts), continued without a finding for a year, complete safe driving course, $950 restitution, $200 court costs, $50 VWF (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Nov. 17, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Nicholas N. Martin, 38, 107 Fieldstone Drive, Londonderry, N.H.; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for 18 months, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; possessing ammunition without an FID card, continued without a finding for 18 months, no possession of firearms without valid license (Salisbury).
Jamie L. Mimmo, 40, 197 Elm St., Salisbury; driving while under the influence of drugs (second offense), guilty, one year in jail, 31 days to be served, deemed served, balance suspended a year while on probation, two-year loss of license, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; possession of a class E drug (subsequent offense), guilty, one-year probation (Salisbury).
Lawrence Teitelbaum, 69, 537 Cambridge Turnpike, Concord; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation and a lights violation, both responsible, filed (Salisbury).
