Newburyport
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Oct. 29, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jeremy S. Sierra-Percel, 18, 555 Western Ave., No. 24, Lynn; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Hina Siddique, 31, 668 Washington St., Haverhill; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed (West Newbury).
Dylan F. Cox, 35, 7 Fruit St., No. 1, Newburyport; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $150 court costs (Newburyport).
Eladino Amaro, 29, 104 Exeter St., Lawrence; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $50 court costs; no inspection sticker, not responsible (Salisbury).
Rosane M. Guellere, 56, 180 Kennedy Drive, No. 306, Malden; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $300 assessment (Rowley).
Andrew M. Dion, 29, 285 Cabot St., No. 4, Beverly; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Newbury).
Alyssa McFadden, 24, 96 South Hampton Road, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $50 court costs (Amesbury).
