Newburyport
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, Nov. 20, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jeffrey P. Slosar, 64, 32 Marquand Lane, Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol (third offense), guilty, 18 months in jail, five months to be served, balance suspended two years while on probation, 42 days credit; remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, eight-year loss of license, $1,250 fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $90 Victim Witness Fund; negligent operation a motor vehicle, guilty, 14 days in jail, deemed served; operating a motor vehicle after suspension, 10 days in jail, deemed served; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Monday, Nov. 23, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
James E. Hagan, 35, 102 Forest Road, Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, guilty, six months in jail, 30 days to be served, balance suspended two years while on probation, one-year loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Donna M. Dainowski, 74, 101 Abbott St., North Andover; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (two counts), both generally continued for three months (Salisbury).
Jamie Turner, 33, 18 Summit Terrace, Peabody; violating an abuse prevention order (four counts), continued without a finding for six months, abide by all court orders (Salisbury).
