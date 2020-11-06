The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Oct. 29, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Andrew M. Dion, 29, 285 Cabot St., No. 4, Beverly; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Newbury).
Alyssa McFadden, 24, 96 South Hampton Road, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $50 court costs (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Nov. 2, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Travis D. Beck, 29, 136 Elm St., Amesbury; assault and battery on a family/household member, guilty, two years in jail, 90 days to be served, 37 days credit, balance suspended for two years while on probation, abide by restraining order, no abuse of victim, wear GPS monitoring unit; threatening to commit a crime, guilty, 90 days in jail, 37 days credit, balance suspended two years while on probation; assault and battery, guilty, two years of probation, stay away and no contact with victim and stay away from victim’s home (Amesbury).
Roman Medvedev, 42, 14 Wright St., Gardner; driving while under the influence of alcohol, guilty, two years of probation, 90-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, responsible, filed (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Joseph Despres, 37, 142 Marianna St., Lynn; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 45-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
Derrick Obika, 21, 859 Lakeview Ave., No. 24, Lowell; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 60-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle and wanton destruction of property more than $1,200, both dismissed; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
DiaMantino Dasilveira, 35, 3 Edendale Ave., Pawtucket, R.I.; driving while under the influence of drugs, guilty, one-year probation, 90-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, a marked lanes violation and speeding, all guilty, filed (Newbury).
Daniel F. Rawding, 33, 46 Beach Road, Salisbury; possession of a Class A drug (subsequent offense), possession of a Class B drug, and larceny under $1,200, all guilty, one year in jail, 10 days to be served, deemed served, balance suspended two years while on probation, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens; larceny from a building, dismissed; misdemeanor breaking and entering, guilty, six months in jail, 10 days to be served, deemed served, balance suspended two years while on probation, stay away from victim and victim’s child; trespassing, guilty, filed (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Kourtney L. Richard, 29, 158 Bianca Road, Duxbury; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for a year, complete national driver’s safety program, $50 VWF (Salisbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.