The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Krystal B. Slombo, 35, 16 Russell St., Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, seven days in jail, deemed served (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, Sept. 25, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Laura I. Franco, 36, 300 Massmills Drive, No. 211, Lowell; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; using an electronic device while driving, not responsible (Amesbury).
