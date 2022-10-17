Newburyport District Court
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4, with Judge Mary McCabe presiding:
Jamie C. Pinto, 53, 186 McKay St. Beverly; shoplifting (three counts), continued without a finding for four months, $136 restitution to Market Basket, 450 Victim Witness Fund (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Oct. 5, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jadee T. Cubilette, 20, 114 E. Pleasant St., Lawrence; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; license not in possession, not responsible; failure to drive in right lane, responsible, $100 assessment (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Oct. 6, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Kyle Banks, 34, 49 Hancock St., No. 3, Portland, Maine; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, six months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation, two-year loss of license, $750 fine, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; 14-day inpatient treatment program; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for a year, restitution to be determined; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, $250 HIF; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
Angelina M. Kelley, 20, no fixed address, Amesbury; misdemeanor breaking and entering, continued without a finding for six months, $50 VWF: malicious destruction of property less than $1,200, continued without a finding for six months (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, Oct. 7, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Natalia Vidotti, 25, 164 Whitehall Road, Apt. B1A6, Amesbury; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Amesbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.