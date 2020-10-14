The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Oct. 2, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Edward M. Everitt, 29, 4 Dodge Road, Apt. A6, Rowley; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; no inspection sticker, not responsible; unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $35 assessment (Rowley).
Jonathan T. Turcotte, 20, 185 Fetherston Ave., Lowell; driving while under the influence of drugs, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 210-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed (Rowley).
Jonas Lopez-Galvez, 27, 5 Wayne St., No. 2, Lawrence; dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $50 court costs (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Oct. 5, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Eduardo M. Mota, 39, 1 Titcomb St., Newburyport; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; possessing/using a false or stolen Registry of Motor Vehicles document, dismissed on $100 court costs; a lights violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
Marylou M. Lufkin, 63, 156 Locust Fence Road, Saint Helena, S.C.; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF (Newburyport).
Suzanne M. Borgoli, 45, 29 Grove St., Merrimac; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $125 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, not responsible; failure to stop/yield, responsible, filed (West Newbury).
Chase Turner, 19, 23 Perkins St., Amesbury; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, guilty, filed; speeding, responsible, $200 assessment (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Paul S. Lemoine, 31, 42 Bayne St., East Longmeadow; possession of a Class A substance, guilty, one-year probation, remain drug free with random screens, $50 VWF; possession of a Class E substance, guilty, filed; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for a year; a marked lanes violation and speeding, both responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Arthur Castonis, 59, 105 High Road, Newbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $50 court costs each (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Oct. 8, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Carole Matte, 54, 170 Beach Road, No. 63, Salisbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), admission to sufficient facts, two years of probation, 90-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF (Newbury).
Ricardo Machado, 32, 9 N Central St., Peabody; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for three months, $100 court costs; no inspection sticker, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Robert L. Simpson, 57, 100 Winter St., No. 204, Haverhill; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; using an electronic device while driving, responsible, filed (West Newbury).
Preston Lewis, 43, 77 North Road, Sandown, N.H.; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Oct. 9, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Brian E. Young, 69, 2D Caroline Ave., Ipswich; vandalizing property, generally continued for a year, $500 restitution, stay away from victim (Salisbury).
Ashley L. Gosselin, 28, 4 Hess Lane, Seabrook; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $200 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle and failure to stop/yield, both responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Joseph M. Kabulo, 26, 38 Gardner St., Peabody; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $200 court costs; speeding, not responsible (West Newbury).
Cecelia M. Allison, 63, 19 Water St., No. 7, Newburyport; shoplifting, dismissed on $25 court costs (Newburyport).
Travis J. Kiminecz, 29, 1 Webster St., Gloucester; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $200 court costs; speeding, responsible, filed (Rowley).
Beskov Pierine, 35, 42 Fottler Road, Hingham; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed; a number plate violation to conceal identity, dismissed on $35 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, not responsible (Newburyport).
Robert Craib, 90, 32 Low St., No. 315, Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, admission to sufficient facts, one-year probation, one-year loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF, restitution to be determined (Newburyport).
