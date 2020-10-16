The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Melissa Marshall, 43, 16 Paige Farm Road, Amesbury; reckless operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for six months; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; malicious destruction of property less than $1,200, dismissed; using an electronic device while driving, responsible, filed; speeding and a marked lanes violation, both not responsible (Amesbury).
Stanley V. Gailious Jr., 55, 321 Haverhill St., Rowley; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Rowley).
A.J. Bennett, 22, 7 Black Snake Road, Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Salisbury).
