The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Oct. 11, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Steven Malone, 56, 300 Main St., Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; no inspection sticker, responsible, $50 assessment (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Oct. 12, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Reginald Souza, 20, 11 Cedar Road, Gloucester; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $300 assessment; a marked lanes violation, responsible, $105 assessment (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Oct. 13, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Patrice G. Allen, 32, 15 Old Armory Way, No. 1, Kittery, Maine; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; a passing violation, not responsible; speeding, responsible, filed (Salisbury).
Jaime Richardson, 26, 45 Elm Park, Groveland; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, responsible, filed (West Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Oct. 14, with Judge SallyAnn Janulevicus presiding:
Raymond J. Allen, 27, 9 Ivy Lane, Natick; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Salisbury).
Isaiah Gonzalez, 26, 38 Garden St., Haverhill; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an unregistered mortar vehicle, not responsible (Amesbury).
Roberto Marquesdeolivera, 52, 30 S. Martin Road, Amesbury; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; improperly using a mobile phone while driving, responsible, $35 assessment (Salisbury).
Joseph Ferlazzo, 56, 138 State St., No. 2, Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 90-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, attend half-day Brains at Risk class, $250 HIF, restitution to be determined; a marked lanes violation, responsible, $105 assessment (Salisbury).
Shawn C. Darnsey, 29, 8 Clay Lane, Rowley; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; speeding, responsible, filed (Newbury).
Anthony O’Dell, 32, 20A Cutter Ave., Hampton, N.H.; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $50 court costs; speeding in violation of special regulations, responsible, $105 assessment (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Oct. 17, with Judge William Martin presiding:
Todd A. Maguire, 46, 112 Main St., No. 7, Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, improper turn and registration not in possession, all not responsible (Amesbury).
Bret Downing, 41, 171 Boxford Road, Rowley; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for four months (Rowley).
Janie E. Gray, 44, 25 Nichols St., Merrimac; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Merrimac).
Jasmine Cedar-Fultz, 29, 184 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill; a number plate violation to conceal identity and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs each; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Oct. 18, with Judge Mary McCabe presiding:
Sovann Bou, 39, 65 Thornton St., Revere; unlawful possession of fireworks, dismissed on $150 court costs (Salisbury).
Andrew R. Grange, 35, 70 Lime St., No. 3, Newburyport; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Newburyport).
Harry Vidal, 37, 6 Hill St., Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, 90 days in jail, sentence suspended for two years while on probation, complete 14-day inpatient treatment program, two-year loss of license, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; possession of a Class E substance, dismissed (Amesbury).
