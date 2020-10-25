Newburyport
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Oct. 20, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Gregory Belanger, 58, 134 Kimball Road, Amesbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Oct. 21, in Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Manuel Rustrian, 38, 30 High St., No. 23, Lynn; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; a state highway traffic violation, responsible, filed (Rowley).
Ayoub Chater, 23, 207 Oakland Ave., Methuen; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, Oct. 22, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Robert T. Cole, 52, 2 CCC Road, Salisbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, guilty, $625 fine, $50 VWF (Salisbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.