Newburyport District Court
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Oct. 20, with Judge William Martin presiding:
Mackenzie Delaney, 21, 1 Emery St., Apt. B, Merrimac.; assault on a family/household member, six months general continuance, no abuse of victim (Merrimac).
Jimmy Gonzalez-Barzallo, 24, 78 Maple Ave., New London, Conn.; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; a number plate violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
Tonya Antonio, 49, 9 Orchard St., Merrimac; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; failure to stop/yield, not responsible (Salisbury).
Destinee A. Weymouth, 26, 689 Lafayette Road, B1A2, Seabrook; leaving the scene of property damage, six months general continuance (Rowley).
Philip Eldridge, 65, 135 Beach Road, No. 304, Salisbury; assault and battery on a family/household member, continued without a finding for six months, no abuse of victim, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Salisbury).
Christopher L. Herr, 56, 689 Lafayette Road, B1A12, Seabrook; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for six months (Merrimac); operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for six months; failure to drive in right lane, not responsible; license not in possession, not responsible (Newbury).
Kevin Freitas Dos Reis, 28, 15 Cambridge St., No. 1, Revere; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Newbury).
Ty Morin, 37, 84 North St., Georgetown; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed (Salisbury).
James K. Schmidt, 56, 54 Poplar St. Gloucester; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; a number plate violation to conceal identity, dismissed; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Salisbury).
Ever Arevalo-Joya, 23, 66 Lawton Ave., No. 1, Lynn; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; refusal to be weighed (truck), responsible, $250 assessment (Rowley).
Amy Corneilier, 47, 56 Frost Road, Derry, N.H.; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Salisbury).
Joaquin Deleon Savin, 35, 66 Linden St., Lynn; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; speeding, responsible, $105 assessment (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Oct. 21, with Judge Susan McNeil presiding:
Gregory Higgenbotham, 54, 12 65th St., Newburyport; violating an abuse prevention order, six months general continuance, stay away and no contact with victim (Newburyport).
Jennifer A. Harwood, 45, 25 Central St., Byfield; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.