The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Oct. 25, with Judge Allen Swan presiding:
Grace Antonelli, 64, 7C Partridge Lane, Salisbury; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, dismissed; intimidating a witness, dismissed; assault and battery on a family/household member, continued without a finding for a year, no abuse of victim, remain alcohol free, use SCRAM monitoring device (Salisbury).
Chase C. Cote, 19, 50 Whittaker Ave., Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, three months general continuance (Merrimac).
George N. Bruneau Jr., 64, 117 Folly Mill Road, Salisbury; assault and battery on family/household member, six months general continuance, no abuse of victim (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Oct. 26, with Judge SallyAnn Janulevicus presiding:
Paulo Andrade, 53, 19 Whitcomb St., No. 2, Haverhill; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Jacob O. Kenyon, 20, 294 Central St., Rowley; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Rowley).
