The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, Oct. 23, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Corey Bilodeau, 26, 174 Crosby St., Lowell; assault and battery on family/household member, guilty, 18 months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation, remain drug/alcohol free with random screens, use SCRAM monitoring device, no abuse or harassment of victim; assault, guilty, 18 months in jail, sentence suspended two years while on probation; intimating a witness and malicious destruction of property, both guilty, two years probation (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Oct. 26, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Charles B. Hennessey, 74, 1 Pine Island Road, Newbury; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed (Rowley).
David Aucella, 28, 24 School St., No. 2, Amesbury; driving while under the influence of drugs (second offense), guilty, two years of probation, 90-day loss of license, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for two years, $250 HIF; a marked lanes, responsible, filed (Merrimac).
Kleber Quillay, 33, 13 Wendell St., No. 3, Lawrence; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $300 assessment; speeding, responsible, $105 assessment (Salisbury).
Benjamin Suero, 27, 56 Willow St., Lawrence; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs; no inspection sticker, responsible, filed; illegal tinted windows, not responsible (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Isabella M. Boyd, 26, 71 Mystic St. No. 4, Methuen; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Daryk Richards, 29, 71 Mystic St. No. 4, Methuen; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Charles Ukah, 46, 14 Marcy Road, Mattapan; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; a number plate violation, not responsible (Salisbury).
Jennifer M. Miller, 36, 24 West St., Salem, N.H.; possession of a Class E substance, generally continued for six months (Newbury).
