The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Sept. 30, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Matthew Labella, 35, 374 Middle Road, Haverhill; assault and battery, guilty, one year in jail, 30 days to be served, 27 days credit, balance suspended for two years while on probation, remain drug and alcohol free, use SCRAM monitoring device, abide by restraining orders, no abuse of victim, stay away and no contact with victim, restitution to be determined; driving while under the influence of alcohol (second offense), guilty, two years of probation, complete 14-day inpatient treatment program, two-year loss of license, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; violating an abuse prevention order (two counts) and threatening to commit a crime, all guilty, one year in jail, 30 days to be served, 27 days credit, balance suspended for two years while on probation (Merrimac).
Inessa Veber, 34, 230 Topsfield Road, Ipswich; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; a marked lanes violation, not responsible (Newbury).
Tanya Santana, 26, 100 Bostwain Way, No. 110, Chelsea; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; speeding, not responsible (West Newbury).
Channing Egenberg, 22, 22 Grove St., Apt. A, Merrimac; threat to commit a crime, continued without a finding for six months, stay away and no contact with victim, complete anger management course, continue with mental health evaluation (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Oct. 3, with Judge Mary McCabe presiding:
Albert J. Murphy, 58, 16 Old Elm St., Salisbury; indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, continued without a finding for 18 months, stay away and no contact with victim; indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, dismissed (Amesbury).
William T. Champion, 54, driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund (Merrimac).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4, with Judge Mary McCabe presiding:
Dakar Guimaraes, 35, 29 Hargraves St., No. 1, Fall River; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Oct. 5, with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Michael Marin, 72, 11 Redman St., Hampton, N.H; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed; a marked lanes violation, failure to stop/yield, and speeding, all not responsible (Salisbury).
