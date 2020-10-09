The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Oct. 2, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Edward M. Everitt, 29, 4 Dodge Road, Apt. A6, Rowley; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment; no inspection sticker, not responsible; unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $35 assessment (Rowley).
Jonathan T. Turcotte, 20, 185 Fetherston Ave., Lowell; driving while under the influence of drugs, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 210-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed (Rowley).
Jonas Lopez-Galvez, 27, 5 Wayne St., No. 2, Lawrence; dismissed on $100 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $50 court costs (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Oct. 5, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Eduardo M. Mota, 39, 1 Titcomb St., Newburyport; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; possessing/using a false or stolen Registry of Motor Vehicles document, dismissed on $100 court costs; a lights violation, not responsible (Amesbury).
Marylou M. Lufkin, 63, 156 Locust Fence Road, Saint Helena, S.C.; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 VWF (Newburyport).
Suzanne M. Borgoli, 45, 29 Grove St., Merrimac; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $125 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, not responsible; failure to stop/yield, responsible, filed (West Newbury).
Chase Turner, 19, 23 Perkins St., Amesbury; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, continued without a finding for a year, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, guilty, filed; speeding, responsible, $200 assessment (Newburyport).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Paul S. Lemoine, 31, 42 Bayne St., East Longmeadow; possession of a Class A substance, guilty, one-year probation, remain drug free with random screens, $50 VWF; possession of a Class E substance, guilty, filed; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, continued without a finding for a year; a marked lanes violation and speeding, both responsible, filed (Amesbury).
Arthur Castonis, 59, 105 High Road, Newbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $50 court costs each (Newbury).
