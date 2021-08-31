The following jury-waived trial occurred Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Ryan Rubchinuk, 30, no fixed address, Middleton; driving while under the influence of drugs, guilty, one-year probation, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 90-day loss of license, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed; leaving the scene of property damage (two counts), guilty, one year probation (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Thursday, Aug. 26, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Roy J. Ricker, 32, 1 Vinton Lane, Rowley; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (subsequent offense), continued without a finding for six months, $50 VWF (Rowley).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, Aug. 27, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Janine M. Solheim, 39, 17 Belleview Ave., Middleton; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Aug. 30, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Matheus Morais, 24, 3625 S. Decatur Blvd., No. 2070, Lowell; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed; operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not responsible (Rowley).
Joshua Malo, 33, 1 Spring St., No. 1, Amesbury; intimidating a witness, strangulation/suffocation, both dismissed; assault and battery, guilty, one-year probation, remain drug and alcohol free with random screens, no abuse of victim, three AA/NA meetings per week, cannot live with victim (Amesbury).
