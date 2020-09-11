The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Aug. 31, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Marielle Valeri, 28, of 229 Brickett Hill Circle, Haverhill; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 45-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; leaving the scene of property damage, continued without a finding for a year (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Sept. 1, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Brian M. Smith, 44, of 60th Street, Newburyport; operating an uninsured motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, both generally continued for a year (Salisbury).
Donald W. Murphy, 35, of 24 Park St., No. 2, Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs (Newbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Thursday, Sept. 3, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Scott O’Connor, 31, of 52 Elm St., Salisbury; breaking and entering for a misdemeanor, malicious destruction of property less than $1,200 and larceny under $1,200, all generally continued for six months, stay away and no contact with victim (Salisbury).
Gregory C. Davis, 26, of 2 Tamarack Road, Methuen; operating an uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, dismissed on $50 court costs (Salisbury).
Steven A. Blanchette, 29, of 20 Village Way, Plaistow, N.H.; leaving the scene of property damage, admission to sufficient facts, one year in jail, sentence suspended 18 months while on probation, attend half-day Brains at Risk class, complete State Courts Against Road Rage course, $2,262 restitution, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, responsible, $105 assessment (Salisbury).
Thomas Welch, 39, 9 Lunt St., of Newburyport; assault and battery on person over 60/disabled, admission to sufficient facts, 18 months probation, remain alcohol free with random screens, use SCRAM monitoring device, attend three AA meetings per week, no abuse of family; threat to commit a crime, admission to sufficient facts, filed (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trial occurred Friday, Sept. 4, in Newburyport District Court with Judge William Martin presiding:
Serena Martin, 35, of 36 Haverhill Road, No. 4401, Amesbury; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (two counts), dismissed on $150 court costs each; speeding, responsible, filed (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Tuesday, Sept. 8, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Viriato Baptista, 32, of 52 Samuel Ave., Pawtucket, R.I.; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $450 court costs; speeding, responsible, $105 assessment (Merrimac).
Trevor L. MacKinney, 22, of 142 Crow Lane, Newburyport; negligent operation of a motor vehicle, generally continued for six months, attend half-day Brains at Risk class; speeding, responsible, filed (Newbury).
John N. Cassidy, 28, of 102 East Road, No. 1, Foxborough; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 60-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF; a marked lanes violation, responsible, filed; speeding, not responsible (Salisbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Wednesday, Sept. 9, in Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Robert Tebbetts, 37, of 2 Proctor St., Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, generally continued for six months; motor vehicle not meeting RMV standards, not responsible (Salisbury).
Jeffrey Bachelder, 43, of 26 Otsego Ave., Lowell: driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, 60-day loss of license, complete alcohol safety awareness program, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 HIF, $50 VWF.
