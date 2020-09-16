Newburyport
The following jury-waived trials occurred Friday, Sept. 11, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Peter Doyle presiding:
Jasmine L. Angelone, 21, 42 Canton St., No. 2, Lawrence; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, responsible, $100 assessment (Salisbury).
Stevieanne Rizzotti, 32, 23 Wellman St., No. 2, Beverly; driving while under the influence of alcohol, continued without a finding for a year, complete alcohol safety awareness program, 45-day loss of license, $250 OUI fee, $50 OUI Victims Fund, $250 Head Injury Fund, $50 Victim Witness Fund; open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, not responsible (Amesbury).
The following jury-waived trials occurred Monday, Sept. 14, at Newburyport District Court with Judge Jane Prince presiding:
Cirilo Infante-Nunez, 52, 39 Arch St., Haverhill; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Merrimac).
Stephanie L. Traficante, 32, 30 Sargent St., North Andover; operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, dismissed on $100 court costs (Amesbury).
Jose Rodriguez, 45, 3201 Kirkebride St., Danvers; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, dismissed on $100 court costs; a lights violation, not responsible (Merrimac).
